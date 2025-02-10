Amitabh Bachchan praises Rohit Sharma for shutting down his haters: ‘Best way to silence criticism is to perform'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his admiration for cricketer Rohit Sharma and praised his outstanding performance that led India to a win over England. In a recent blog post, the actor commended Rohit, saying he silenced his critics in the most convincing manner. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he agreed to host Kaun Banega Crorepati: ‘My family called it a big mistake’ Amitabh Bachchan found the cricket match thrilling and incredible.

Big B supports Rohit

“The feet we stand on .. the ground it covers .. the distances it is used for .. and at the end of day , when it has been given a massage , is the realisation what has been missed all these years,” he began in his blog.

The actor added, “A slight fade in the main event , but the courageous beating given to the Brits in Cricket .. simply incredible ..The best way to silence criticism is to perform beyond expectation .. and Rohit did just that”.

The megastar then went on to talk about the capacity of the human brain. He wrote,

“The bheja (brain) is an instrument of unlimited capacity... the largest data bank ever invented... even in its saturated state, it has room for another saturation... IT and AI and VR and AR... the takeovers and the conquerors of the universe... the generation of the day chooses the above and independently, beyond the parents advice... What a wonderful world we all live in... I move to dream now...”

About Rohit Sharma's performance

After a dry spell in international cricket, Rohit made a 90-ball 119 on Sunday in Cuttack. His return to form in the 2nd ODI against England has captured the attention of all cricket lovers. A failed run in the red-ball format since September, which included a forgettable return to Ranji Trophy last month, raised a lot of questions about his future in the sport. Many said that the upcoming Champions Trophy could be his last international campaign amid uncertainty over whether the selectors would take him to England for the Test series in the summer. However, he put all the talks to bed after an impressive knock of 119 off 90 in Cuttack.

One of the standout aspects of the knock on Sunday was that Rohit surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the second-highest run-getter for India as an opener in international cricket.

What’s next for Big B?

On the film front, Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan and Kalki 2898 AD. In Vettaiyan, he was seen alongside Rajinikanth. He reunited with Rajinikanth on screen after a gap of three decades. It was released in theatres on October 10. Next, he will be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama Section 84.