Amitabh Bachchan talks about his 'sabse buri daant', recalls cleaning house as punishment for playing with mud. Watch

During one of the episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, which aired on February 7, host Amitabh Bachchan shared a fun anecdote about his love for rain as a child. He also recalled how he was punished for playing with mud in his house. Amitabh Bachchan recalls cleaning the house as a punishment in his childhood.

(Also Read: ‘Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth can't act,' says Vettaiyan actor Alencier Ley Lopez, criticises their ‘stylised acting’)

Amitabh Bachchan recalls being scolded by his parents

Arunoday Sharma, a former young participant, made a special appearance on the show. He had participated in KBC back in 2021. He asked Big B about the worst scolding he received as a child. Replying to him, the superstar and host said, "Jab paani barasta tha, pehli baarish hoti thi, toh hum bahut khelte khudhte the, baarish mein jaate the ghumte the aur ekdum geele ho jaate the. Mitti mein keechad ho jaata tha. Humare jitne mitr the voh sab aate the aur hum ek dusre ko Keechad maarte the (When it used to rain, during the first showers, we would play a lot, run around in the rain, and get completely drenched. The mud would turn into slush. All our friends would come, and we would throw mud at each other)."

He further recalled how his parents made him clean the entire house and said, "Pura ghar keechad se bhar gaya. Maa baapu ji aaye, aur puche yeh kisne kiya hai? Fir hume bethkar pura ghar saaf karna pada. Voh sabse buri daant padi thi humko. Keechad saaf karo (The whole house ended up covered in mud. When my parents came home, they asked, 'Who did this?' Then I had to sit down and clean the entire house. That was the worst scolding we ever got—'Clean up the mud!).'"

About KBC

Kaun Banega Crorepati has completed 25 years. The makers celebrated the silver jubilee episode earlier this year. Amitabh Bachchan has been associated with KBC since its inception in 2000, except for the third season, which featured Shah Rukh Khan as the host. The show airs at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and also streams on SonyLIV.

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent and upcoming work

Amitabh was last seen in Nag Ashwin's blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD. The science-fiction film, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan, earned over ₹1000 crore at the global box office. The superstar's performance as Ashwatthama impressed both the audience and critics.

He will next be seen in the courtroom drama Section 84. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also stars Diana Penty and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.