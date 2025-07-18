AR Rahman: ‘Who would've imagined me scoring with Hans Zimmer on a project like Ramayana?’

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana is the biggest Indian film ever made. The film will feature music by composer Hans Zimmer, of Dune and Interstellar-fame and AR Rahman. In an interview with Connect Cine, Rahman marvelled at the idea that working on a project like Ramayana and composing with Hans is a reality now. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are working together for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

AR Rahman on Ramayana and Hans Zimmer

Rahman spoke about reinventing himself with time, and expressed happiness at how the way films are made and music is being composed has changed so much in Indian cinema. He then brought up Ramayana and said, “Who would’ve imagined me scoring with Hans Zimmer on a project like Ramayana, one of the biggest films? It’s our Indian culture, and I’m really proud of that project. I hope everything goes well.”

The composer also spoke about the process of working with Hans, stating, “The first few sessions we had were great. The first session was in London, the second one was in LA, and the third was in Dubai. Wherever Hans travels, I also find a base there. He is very similar, I mean…how curious he is about the culture and how open he is to criticism. He also heads the narrative, where he says, hey I can’t understand this, can I bring in a Western perspective?”

About Ramayana

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The film, which will be released in two parts for Diwali in 2026 and 2027, will feature Ranbir as Lord Ram, Sai as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film’s first glimpse was released earlier this month, and it received a good response. It showed a brief glimpse of Ranbir and Yash as their characters, much to everyone’s delight.