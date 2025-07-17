Sunny Deol flaunts clean-shaven look during mountain getaway, fans think it's for Ramayana: ‘Our Hanuman ji is ready’

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol recently wrapped up the shoot of Border 2 and is now unwinding in snow-capped mountains. The actor shared glimpses from his vacation on social media, but what grabbed attention was his striking new look, which many fans believe is for his role in Ramayana. Sunny Deol flaunts his clean shave look on vacation.

Sunny Deol flaunts his new look

On Wednesday, Sunny took to Instagram and shared some pictures from his road trip to the mountains. The actor was seen flaunting his fresh, clean-shaven look while enjoying the scenic beauty of the Himalayas. He was wearing a blue sweatshirt, which he paired with grey trousers and a cap as he posed alongside his car.

He also added Hans Zimmer’s song from F1, Zimmer is also the music composer of Ramayana, and captioned the post, “Life’s a winding road through mountain peaks — fresh look, new direction.”

Fans think his new look is for Ramayana

Fans speculated that his new look is for the role of Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. One of the comments read, “Hanuman ji ke role ke liye, Jai Shree Ram.” Another wrote, “Our Hanuman ji ready for his role.” A third commented, “Hanuman look,” while another read, “Hanuman ji padhar rahe hain (Hanuman ji is coming).” Some fans also appreciated his look, calling him a “handsome hunk” and “dashing”.

Sunny is all set to portray the role of Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film also features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The makers recently revealed the first glimpse video of the film, leaving fans excited. The film is set to release in two parts — the first on Diwali 2026, and the second on Diwali 2027.

Apart from this, Sunny is also a part of Border 2. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the film is a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahaan Shetty in key roles, and is due to release on 23 January 2026.