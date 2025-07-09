Diljit Dosanjh has the best time shooting Border 2 with Varun Dhawan, Mona Singh: ‘Tension nahi koi hum mazey karenge’

Diljit Dosanjh has been in the limelight for the last few weeks for his film Sardaar Ji 3, in which he collaborated with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. There were several rumours that claimed that Diljit would be replaced in Border 2 due to the controversy. These issues do not seem to bother Diljit as he took to Instagram to share another fun reel from the set of the film, having a blast with his co-stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Mona Singh. Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy shooting for Border 2.

Diljit has a blast on Border 2 set

The reel starts off with Diljit giving his trademark Punjabi-style voiceover to a day of shooting on the set of Border 2 with the cast and crew. It was a day shoot, but rain played spoilsport. “Tension mitro ko hain nahi hum mazey karengey (No need to take tension, we will have fun).”

But the rain did not stop the fun, as he said, “Ye Border ke director saab shooting chhor ke humare saath hi baith gaye (Even the director has joined to chat with us)!” Diljit was also seen interacting with Anees Bazmee and Boney Kapoor on set.

After a short coffee break, Diljit got ready for the rest of the day. He was then seen talking with Mona Singh, who told him that she was most excited to shoot with him and wished him all the success.

About the controversy

There have been calls to ban Diljit and his upcoming work after he worked with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. The film opened overseas on June 27 but didn’t release in India. FWICE had written a letter to the makers of Border 2 expressing disappointment with the casting of Diljit Dosanjh in the film.

The row comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, followed by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which air strikes were carried out on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Border 2 is the upcoming sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border. It is directed by Anurag Singh. Diljit joined the project in September last year.