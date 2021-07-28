Arbaaz Khan admits they didn't get 'few things right' with Dabangg 3: 'Post-mortem is always done on a dead body'

Arbaaz Khan, who produced Dabangg 3, has said that even though some people didn't like the film, he isn't going to apologise for it. The comment was prompted by a statement Farah Khan made in the promo video for Arbaaz's talk show, Pinch, in which she asked if he was going to say sorry for how Dabangg 3 turned out.

In an interview, Arbaaz Khan admitted that things didn't always fall into place on Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan, but that he wouldn't want to get into the details of what didn't work, on a public platform.

He told Pinkvilla, "There were a lot of people who felt that... whether it was one, or two, or three... but there were people who didn't like Dabangg, and that's always going to be the case..."

He continued, "But actually I'm not really apologetic about any of my films. We all (work) very hard on our films. Dabangg 3 I produced, it was directed by Prabhudeva, and Salman did his hard work... Fortunately or unfortunately, sometimes films don't meet the kind of success of the previous films. It should not deter you from moving forward. It's always a learning curve. You learn from what the audience expects now. Just like you say 'thank you' when something is good, you say 'sorry' when something is not so good and you say 'I'll work harder and get better at it'."

Arbaaz admitted that they had identified elements that need to be worked on, and used the analogy of a post-mortem only being done on a dead body. "We know a few things that, obviously on a public platform I wouldn't want to discuss that, but we know a few things that we didn't get right." He said that he hopes to correct the wrongs and regain the audience's trust with Dabangg 4.

Also read: Arbaaz Khan opens up about 'cons' of being in Salman Khan's shadow, says he can't make excuses about his career

The box office collections for Dabangg 3 were impacted by the CAA protests of 2019, in addition to lukewarm reviews. Salman Khan acknowledged the impact of the protests in a group interview, and said, "In such troubled times (for the film) to do well is remarkable. All the credit goes to fans. And fans have been very loyal to me and they have gone (to see the film). In North India, section 144 was imposed and so those collections have not come. But they will go and see the film. I mean, first, it is their security and then comes Dabangg 3. In other states, we have done pretty well."