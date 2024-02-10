Arbaaz Khan on huge age gap between him and second wife Sshura Khan: 'Such marriages have far higher success rate'

Arbaaz Khan surprised everyone, when he married Sshura Khan in December 2023. In a new interview with The Indian Express, the actor-producer revealed how he met and fell in love with Sshura, who is a makeup artist. He clarified their wedding was not sudden, and said they spent a lot of time together before deciding to marry. Arbaaz also reacted to being trolled for their huge age difference. As per reports, Sshura is 25 years younger than Arbaaz, 56. Also read: Arbaaz Khan calls wife Sshura 'best thing that’s happened' to him Arbaaz Khan with Sshura Khan during their wedding on December 24, 2023.

'It is not like she is 16'

Arbaaz Khan said, “Though my wife (Sshura Khan) is much younger than me, it is not like she is 16-years-old. She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life. We spent a lot of time together in that one year to really see what we expect out of each other, what do we want, and how are we looking at our future. Such decisions are not made in a hurry.”

Arbaaz Khan's son from his first marriage with Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan, poses with his father and his new wife Sshura Khan at their wedding in Mumbai.

'She knew what she was getting into'

Asked about their age gap and people's reaction to it, Arbaaz Khan said, “It’s not like we were not aware of it or we hid it from each other. As a girl, she knew what she was getting into, and as a man, I knew what I was getting into. Two people of the same age can be together and probably separate in a year. So, is age the only factor that keeps relationships going? Ask yourself. In fact, whenever you see there is a very big age gap between marriages, they have far higher success rate.”

Arbaaz Khan's past relationships

Before his second wedding, Arbaaz was in a relationship with model Giorgia Andriani for some years. Arbaaz was earlier married to reality TV personality Malaika Arora, who is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor. Malaika and Arbaaz had tied the knot in December 1998, and after 18 years of marriage, they finalised their divorce in May 2017. They co-parent their only child, son Arhaan Khan, who was born on November 9, 2002.

