Giorgia Andriani breaks silence on ex Arbaaz Khan's wedding with Sshura Khan; says she too has 'moved on'

Model Giorgia Andriani opened up about her break-up with film producer and actor Arbaaz Khan. In an interview with Zoom, Giorgia, who confirmed their break up weeks before Arbaaz married makeup artist Sshura Khan, said she ‘wishes him well’. Giorgia also reacted to her dating rumours and clarified she was not in a relationship with 'a certain actor' after split from Arbaaz. Also read: Giorgia Andriani on breakup with Arbaaz Khan Giorgia Andriani talks about ex-boyfriend Arbaaz Khan, who married Sshura Khan around Christmas 2023.

'I wish him well'

Giorgia Andriani said, “Arbaaz Khan is a good human being. Yes, we did part ways and the emptiness of letting go of a partner will always be there. Letting go is not easy, because you’re personally involved with someone in a relationship. But one has to move on when the relationship ends. I wish him well while I move to another chapter in my life.”

She added, "Recently, there were reports that I am dating a certain actor. But these are just rumours. Even though it is spreading like wildfire on the internet, I would like to say there is no truth to it!"

Giorgia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan's breakup

The two dated since 2018, and news of their breakup first surfaced in 2023. In a December 2023 interview with Pinkvilla, Giorgia had confirmed breakup with Arbaaz, and revealed if his relationship with his first wife, reality TV personality Malaika Arora, affected their bond. Giorgia also said that she and Arbaaz decided to break up mutually, and added that she will 'always have feelings' for Arbaaz.

She had said, "At this point, we are very good friends, we will always be very good friends. At that time we were more than friends. We have always been very close, always had a lot of fun together. I guess that was also one of the reasons why it was hard to become from friends to friends friends...I think since the beginning we both knew that it wouldn't have lasted forever. Because we are very different, we both knew that. But neither of us had the courage to admit that."

Talking about Arbaaz's relationship with Malaika, Giorgia said, "It didn't affect my equation in any manner. The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. It was already over since like two years but officially they had divorced one year, one and a half year something like that."

