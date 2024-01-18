Arbaaz Khan calls wife Sshura 'best thing that’s happened' to him; says he knew he wanted to marry her after first date

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan married makeup artist Sshura Khan on December 24, 2023. The intimate nikkah took place at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan's residence in Mumbai. Since then, the newlyweds are often spotted out and about in Mumbai. On Thursday, Arbaaz took to Instagram to share a new photo of himself and Sshura as he wished his wife on her first birthday after marriage. Also read: Arbaaz Khan proposed to Sshura Khan a few days before wedding; don't miss son Arhaan Khan's reaction in unseen video Arbaaz Khan expresses love for wife Sshura on her birthday.

Arbaaz Khan wishes Sshura on birthday

Arbaaz Khan kept Sshura Khan close in the candid photo as the two twinned in white. In his long birthday note for her, Arbaaz said he was looking forward to 'growing very, very old' with her. He added that he knew from their first date itself that he was 'was going to spend the rest of his life' with Sshura. Arbaaz also spoke about their wedding and said 'qubool hai (I accept her as my wife)' were the best words to ever come out of his mouth.

He wrote, “Happiest birthday my love Sshura (heart emoji). Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you, oops older, actually very very old. When the universe brought us together it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I’m reminded that saying 'qubool hai' to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back.”

Arbaaz and Sshura's wedding

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. After 19 years, the couple divorced in 2017. They co-parent their son Arhaan Khan. Last year, Arbaaz and Sshura Khan's wedding ceremony was attended by Arbaaz's entire family, including brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, son Arhaan, parents Salim and Salma Khan, as well as nephews Nirvaan and Yohan Khan.

Arbaaz and Sshura, in a joint Instagram post, announced the happy news with a bunch of dreamy pictures from their wedding album. In the caption, the two wrote, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

