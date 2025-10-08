Arbaaz Khan is all smiles as he carries newborn baby girl in his arms, brings her home. Watch

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan welcomed a baby girl on Sunday. On Wednesday, Arbaaz was seen with the newborn baby in his arms as he left the hospital premises to bring the baby home. (Also read: Confirmed! Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan welcome baby girl; mother and child doing well) Arbaaz Khan was seen carrying the newborn baby in his arms as he entered his car.

Arbaaz brings baby girl home

In a video that was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Arbaaz was seen in a black shirt as he held the baby, which was covered in a cloth, in his arms and went towards his car. As he was entering his car, he smiled at the paparazzi stationed outside. Sshura was not seen with him.

More about Arbaaz Khan and Sshura

Arbaaz and Sshura welcomed their first child in Mumbai. Sshura was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital on Thursday, October 4, few days after the family hosted an intimate baby shower attended by close friends and relatives including Salman Khan and Arhaan Khan. “Both the mom and the baby are fine. It’s an emotional moment for the whole family and they are just happy,” added the source.

Arbaaz became a father after two decades. He is already a father to 22-year-old Arhaan Khan, his son from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora. The couple hasn’t announced the news of their baby’s birth on their social media accounts.

Arbaaz and Sshura got married in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023 at the latter's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. After the ceremony, Arbaaz took to his Instagram account to share the news with a post. "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!," he wrote. The ceremony happened in the presence of close friends and family members.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017.