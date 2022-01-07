Archana Puran Singh pranced around in miniskirt while pregnant, sang ‘abhi toh main jawaan hoon’ for Raja Hindustani

In an ‘uncensored’ video from The Kapil Sharma Show featuring The Whistleblower cast, Sonali Kulkarni talked about finishing some patchwork for Singham when she was pregnant. Archana Puran Singh also recalled her experience of shooting for Raja Hindustani when she was expecting her son.

Archana recalled shooting for Raja Hindustani when she was pregnant. She said that while director Dharmesh Darshan was willing to wait for her, she did not want to delay the film that long. “Miniskirt pehen kar main racket aise aise ghuma rahi hoon aur gaana gaa rahi hoon, Abhi Toh Main Jawaan Hoon (I was in a miniskirt, swinging a racket and singing, ‘I am still young’),” she said with a laugh.

Sonali talked about shooting for Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham, starring Ajay Devgn in the titular role, and said, “Usme main kyun fry ho gayi thi mujhe batana padega (I must tell you why I got ‘fried’ while shooting for it).” She said that on her last day on the set, she informed the chief assistant director that she was pregnant.

However, four months later, Sonali got a call about shooting for some patchwork. She told them that she was six-and-a-half months pregnant and the unit tried to find a workaround. “Don’t worry, we will make you wear a darker saree, hum blend kar lenge (we will blend), we will try to have close-ups and mid-close,” they offered as solutions.

Also see: Archana Puran Singh gives Krushna Abhishek a swift kick for calling her outfit ‘parda’. Watch

In Singham, Sonali played the wife of an honest police officer who ends up taking his own life due to the false accusations of corruption levelled against him. She said, “Main set pe jaa rahi hoon, meri team mere saath hai aur Ajay aur Rohit aise khade ho gaye, bole, ‘Sonali, kya film dikhayenge hum log? Poori film mein Ajay ne ek vidhwa ke liye, uske anyaay ko mitane ke liye itna sangharsh kiya aur last scene mein woh vidhwa pregnant hai?’ (I was going on the set and Ajay and Rohit were standing there. They said, ‘What will we show the audience? In the entire film, Ajay is helping a widow in her fight for justice and in the last scene, that widow is pregnant?’).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON