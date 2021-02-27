Are only big budget and big star cast films suited for theatres in post pandemic world?
In the past couple of months ever since theatres reopened in the country, several films made its way to cinemas, mostly small or medium budget projects. However, those films such as Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Indoo Ki Jawani, Madam Chief Minister and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, could not grab eyeballs nor could it make the cash registers ringing, hence begging the question whether in the post pandemic world, smaller or budget films should head only to OTT and only big star cast films hit the big screens?
Filmmaker Anand pandit says, “Some of the biggest films have also headed to OTT platforms during the pandemic and we should stop distinguishing between ‘big’ and ‘small’ films on the basis of their budgets. There are good and bad films and films that have a niche audience, which mind you, may not be small at all.”
He further asserts that what we’re seeing is a diversification of what was supposed to be a success formula. “Today there is no formula, so to speak. A film will click or not , depending on whether it connects with the audience. On OTT alone, last year, you saw Laxmii, Coolie No. 1, Raat Akeli Hai, Ludo and more recently Sir. And all of these films did well so who is to say which film is meant for the big screen and which for the OTT platform?” he asks.
Filmmaker Nikkhil Adavni shares that they’re clearly demarcating their productions on the basis of a few things. “Pure feature film should release in theatres where budgets, scale and point of consumptions is suited to cinema, then there are conversations that we’re having with platforms and which are being commissioned. And the third thing is doing smaller films, which we’d premiere directly on digital, not commissioned by platform, but sold to platform,” he informs.
Actor Bidita Bag, whose film Fauji Calling is going to make its way to the theatres soon, says, last year was in the favour of OTT platforms but this year it will be about theatrical releases. However, she does have a concern.
“I’m worried that people might not come and see the film. Big films will grab more eyeballs any given day and big films ke saamne yeh chhoti machli kya karegi? So, it’ll become difficult to release the film after March because of so many big films lined up. But let’s see what happens,” she says.
Many production houses have adopted a release strategy that is decided on a case to case basis rather than applying a blanket generalisation to the films.
“Our strategy at Yoodlee Films is always to ensure that each film gets the maximum reach to its intended audience, through the best available platform. It’s also true that post-pandemic, the release schedule of several films has been put in disarray. It’s hard for small firms to manage narrow theatrical windows as a small film doesn’t get a chance to build on word-of-mouth and cannot compete with large marketing budgets. In that scenario, if it makes monetary sense for a smaller film to release on an OTT platform, I do see this becoming a trend,” says Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President - Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd.
In conclusion, Pandit adds that we just have to accept that content has to be experimental, fresh and edgy and that audiences want to be entertained regardless of a film’s budget.
“The conventional blockbuster and yardstick of success may have to redefine itself though I do feel the magic of the big screen will prevail as it’s obvious from the buzz around Salman Khan’s forthcoming Eid blockbuster, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai,” he says.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt shares Gangubai Kathiawadi scenes recreated by fans: 'Too good'
- Alia Bhatt shared a number of fan-made videos, where they have recreated some scenes and dialogues from the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supriya Pathak: Daily soaps ruined TV; I hope we don’t ruin OTT, as shows are getting repetitive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Are only big budget and big star cast films suited for theatres in post pandemic world?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi Pednekar revisits Dum Laga Ke Haisha house in Haridwar, Watch
- Bhumi Pednekar has shared a video from her recent visit to the house where she and Ayushmann Khurrana shot for Dum Laga Ke Haisha six years ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya Rai's fans find her lookalike in this Pakistani woman. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajay Devgn joins Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, see first pic from set
- A picture of Ajay Devgn on the set of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi was shared online. Also in the picture is director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did you know Kareena Kapoor was named Siddhima to rhyme with cousin Riddhima?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta is unrecognisable in Sardar Ka Grandson first look, see pics
- Neena Gupta plays an old woman and Arjun Kapoor is her grandson in the Kaashivie Nair film Sardar Ka Grandson that premiers on Netflix soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Neena Gupta and her husband followed daughter Masaba on her Goa trip
- Neena Gupta has said she did not want Masaba to go to Goa with friends. The senior actor also went to Goa and stayed separately, only to receive a call from her daughter as she cried.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka laughs after person confuses Jameela Jamil with her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik reaches Crime Branch office to record statement against Kangana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff shows off his deft dance moves, Disha, sister Krishna are in awe
- Disha Patani is in awe of rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's dancing abilities. Sister Krishna Shroff agrees too. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajay to shoot for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Priyanka earns praise from Russo brothers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raveena Tandon is proud mom as daughter Rasha gets black belt in Taekwondo
- Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram to show off daughter Rasha Thadani's achievement, as she teenager earned her blackbelt in Taekwondo. See her post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fardeen Khan may star in No Entry sequel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox