‘Aren't they divorced?’: Kiran Rao's hospital wristband with ex-husband Aamir Khan's name raises eyebrows

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has given an update about her health after she recently underwent surgery for her ‘12 mm diameter appendix’. She took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her stay at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. However, many on the internet were focused on the name printed on her hospital wristband, which read ‘Kiran Aamir Rao Khan.’ Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao married in 2005 and separated in 2021. Kiran Rao's hospital wristband had the name 'Kiran Aamir Rao Khan' on it.

Internet confused with Kiran's name on wristband

Reacting to her wristband with the name, one user commented, “Why is she using Aamir Khan's name after divorce?” Another asked, “Aren’t they divorced?” One user said, “I think that's her name in hospital records. Hospital would be the last place you would go to change your name after divorce.” A comment read, “Maybe she had yet to change her name in insurance records.” Another came to her defence and commented, “Wish her well instead of focusing on her name, or personal life.”

Kiran's post

Sharing the photo, Kiran wrote, "Here I was, all ready to party my way into 2026, when my appendix sent me a reminder to slow down, breathe deep, and give thanks (folded hands and bowing emojis). Immense gratitude for:- modern medicine (still can’t understand how that whole 12mm dia appendix came out through a 10.5mm catheter, thank god I’m not a doctor)."

She added, "Dr Kayomarz Kapadia and the whole surgical team, Ira, Popeye and Shefali for tlc and hospital sleepover fun, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital’s super care, my friends and family who mostly came around to laugh at my plumped lips- an allergic reaction, sadly they’re back to normal and unglam now…"

Aamir and Kiran continue to co-parent their son, Azad. She was his second wife. Aamir is currently dating Gauri Spratt. Kiran started her career as the assistant director of Lagaan. She then directed Dhobi Ghat. In 2024, her film Laapataa Ladies was selected as India's entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.