Singer Arjun Kanungo will be making his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Radhe, which has been helmed by Prabhudeva
bollywood

Arjun Kanungo: Salman bhai was always clear about releasing Radhe in theatres

Singer-actor Arjun Kanungo says superstar Salman Khan was always sure about releasing his film, Radhe, on the big screen
By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:47 PM IST

The year started with actor Salman Khan confirming theatrical release for his film Radhe, and singer-actor Arjun Kanungo reveals that there was never even a conversation about the film ditching the big screen outing due to uncertainties because of the pandemic.

“From the beginning, Salman bhai said that he will only release the film in the theatres. He was very clear about that in his mind. We trusted his vision as we knew he would do what he envisioned. When he says something, he always comes through with it,” Kanungo says, adding that releasing films in theatres is the need of the hour.

The film was initially supposed to release in 2020, but got pushed due to the virus crisis. Now, the film is slated to open on the big screen on May 13. It also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

“I am waiting for the release for the last one and a half year. We shot it in November of 2019, and I almost finished my schedule in March 2020. We restarted shooting in November 2020. I had to wait for a long time to see it happening,” he says.

For the 30-year-old, getting back on the set after lockdown amid the pandemic was a very distinctive experience.

“Everyone was scared to shoot. We couldn’t hang out with each other unless there was a reason, or we had to shoot together. Everyone was told to go back to the vanity as soon as the scene was done. It was very different,” says Kanungo, who will be making the transition from the world of music to acting with the film.

Ask him about his role, and he refrains from doling out any information. “Soon, the trailer will be out. It is slated to release in May. They are planning to start rolling out information soon,” he shares.

Before getting into music, in 2013, Kanungo studied acting in Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute: Method Acting School in New York, USA, and even tried to make a place for himself in the West, before running out of money and heading back to India.

“I wanted to be a very serious actor and wanted to pursue acting abroad. But I wasn’t able to survive there. When I came back, I thought I would pursue acting, but I got involved in music. It happened very quickly, and then acting took a back seat,” says Kanungo, known for songs such as Aaya Na Tu, Baaki Baatein Peene Baad and Waada Hai.

It was Salman who nudged him to get back into acting, and went on to offer a role in his film. “After Salman bhai’s suggestion, I made a serious effort to get back into it,” he confesses.

After working on the Prabhudeva directorial, he has realised that “acting is a very difficult job”. “The whole experience of working on this has brought me back to reality. I realised what I need to work on and the areas where I need to grow in,” he adds.

