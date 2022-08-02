Tara Sutaria sends Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula into food heaven as she parcels them Parsi dishes

Actor Tara Sutaria treated her Ek Villain Returns co-star Arjun Kapoor with a delicious home-cooked Parsi meal. She cooked the meal all by herself for the actor and his sister Anshula Kapoor. Reacting to the sweet surprise, Arjun shared a glimpse of the spread and wrote, “Chef Sutaria has killed it with her hidden skills!” (Also read: Ek Villain Returns box office day 4 collection)

Tara’s meal for Arjun Kapoor and Anshula included dishes such as mutton dhaasak, and Moroccan-style chicken among others. Alongside the food, she sent them a note that read, “Dearest Arjun and Anshula, I know you love food as much as we do in our home, so here’s some Parsi mutton dhaasak & my special recipe of Moroccan mint chicken that I cooked myself. Eat well!!! Arjun, eat slowly."

Anshula reviewed Tara’s food on her Instagram Stories, “The best dhansak we’ve had. Thank youuu @tarasutaria! @arjunkapoor and I are in yummy food heaven.” To this, Tara responded, “Cooked with (heart emoji) for your guys.” “Eat well and nap after!!!” she further added.

Tara Sutaria's Instagram Stories.

Tara and Arjun collaborated for the first time in EK Villain Returns, which also starred John Abraham and Disha Patani. The film has received a lukewarm response at the box office so far. After opening up to a decent start of 7 crore on Friday, the film has recorded some growth over the weekend. On Monday, it collected just ₹3 crore and made a total business of ₹ 26.56 crore as per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The Hindustan Times review of Ek Villain Returns read, “There's a fight in the Metro. There's a fight in an old building. There's a fight on a busy road. But why are they fighting? The question lingers on for long while watching Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns. Touted to be a spiritual successor to his 2014 film Ek Villain, this sequel is far painful, pointless and psychotic. Clearly, it doesn't take just a bad story to make a below average film. In case of Ek Villain Returns, there's a lot more that contributed to the end result. Sluggish writing, lazy direction, half-baked characters and mindless twists all came together to make what could have been a nail-biting thriller, a rather boring watch.”

