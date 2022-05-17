Arjun Kapoor has ‘never taken anything’ from dad Boney Kapoor after becoming actor: ‘My mother took care of us very well

Arjun Kapoor said in an interview that his biggest achievement is to be financially independent. The actor, who has completed a decade in Bollywood, said that he has never taken anything from his father Boney Kapoor, ever since he became an actor, and that even before that his dependence on Boney was very limited. Praising his late mother Mona Shourie, Arjun said, she took care of him and his sister, Anshula Kapoor, ‘very well’ and brought them up well. Also Read| Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor remembered late moms as others celebrated Mother's Day: 'Ma bohot yaad aa rahi ho'

Arjun's mother, Mona, was a TV serial produce; she died on March 25, 2012, due to multiple organ failure after battling cancer and hypertension. Arjun made his acting debut less than two months later with Ishaqzaade, on May 11. The actor remembered his mother in a recent interview and said that it would have been enough for her if she could just see Ishaqzaade, as she would have then known that Arjun would do okay in his life.

Arjun also spoke about his personal life experiences, including gaining two sisters- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Arjun got closer to Janhvi and Khushi after they lost their mother actor Sridevi in 2018. Arjun said that his father was as present in his and his sister Anshula's life, as he could be. Arjun also spoke about how it was very special for him to be in a position where he can ‘wake up and say no to a film’. He said his mother would be proud of that.

“I have never taken anything from my father since I have become an actor. Even before that, it was very limited to what was the necessities. My mother took care of us very well. She brought us up very well. My father as present as he could be was. It’s a very special thing for me to be today in a position where I can wake up and say ‘no’ to a film,” he told Bollywood Bubble.

Asked if he feels pressure because of his personal life and family life being constantly judged in the public eye, Arjun told Bollywood Bubble that he hate a lot of things that have happened in his life, and he wouldn't wish it for anyone to go through something similar. But, the actor said, he was ‘very very proud’ because his mother gave him the strength to deal with everything that comes his way.

Arjun said he he was a ‘very strong person,’ who has been through a special journey, where he's dealt with a lot, from losing a parent, to gained two siblings in the last four years., as well as with obesity.

Speaking further about his mother, Arjun said, “I think she would have been happy even if she could have seen my first film. That would have been enough for her. She sacrificed so much to put me in a position where I can be independent. It's about just doing well for yourself and making sure that your family is aware that you can take care of yourself. It would have been nice for my mother to know that he is doing okay, and that's what parents want.”

Arjun will be seen next in The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar, which is slated to release in October. He also has Ek Villain 2 and Kuttey in the pipeline.

