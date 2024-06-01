Arjun Kapoor shares 1st cryptic post amid breakup rumours with Malaika Arora: ‘We can be prisoners of our past or…’

Actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a cryptic post amid rumours that he and his longtime girlfriend, former VJ and reality TV judge, Malaika Arora, ended their relationship. This comes a day after Malaika Arora's manager, speaking with India Today, denied rumours of their breakup. (Also Read | Malaika Arora finally addresses reports of breakup with Arjun Kapoor) Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are rumoured to have broken up.

Arjun shares note amid breakup rumours

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "We have two choices in life. We can be prisoners of our past or explorers of future possibilities." Malaika and Arjun made their relationship official in 2018 on the former's 45th birthday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Arjun Kapoor wrote a note on his Instagram Stories.

Malaika's manager earlier denied rumours

Malaika's manager, when asked, if the couple had parted ways, told India Today, “No no, all rumours.” Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan. The ex-couple have a son named Arhaan who lives with Malaika.

A report recently claimed the couple broke up

Earlier, a source told Pinkvilla, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each others hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”

It also added, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time.”

About Arjun's upcoming film

Fans will see Arjun as the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

Singham released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits. Singham Again is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024.