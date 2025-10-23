Arjun Kapoor shares ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora's pic, wishes her on 52nd birthday after breakup; she reacts

Actor Arjun Kapoor wished his ex-girlfriend and television personality Malaika Arora on her 52nd birthday, after their breakup. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, Arjun also shared a picture of Malaika in Paris. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora dated for several years before parting ways.

Arjun Kapoor has a special wish for ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora

In the photo, Malaika Arora sat on a balcony with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Dressed in a white dress robe, she closed her eyes, smiled and faced away from the camera.

Malaika reacts to Arjun's post

Sharing the photo, Arjun wrote, "Happy Birthday @malaikaaroraofficial. Keep soaring, keep smiling and always keep seeking..." Re-sharing it on her Instagram Stories, Malaika wrote, "Thank you (red heart emoji)."

Malaika sat on a balcony with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

On his birthday in June, Malaika wished Arjun on her Instagram Stories. Malaika posted a fun boomerang video of Arjun jumping on a street. She wrote, "Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor (heart and wine glass emojis)."

About Arjun and Malaika's relationship, breakup

Last month, Arjun and Malaika crossed paths at the premiere of Homebound in Mumbai. They greeted each other with a warm hug and a smile.

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. However, neither Malaika nor Arjun ever opened up much about their relationship. They did, however, keep posting romantic pictures from their vacations as well as wished each other on birthdays. Arjun had also visited Malaika after the death of her father, Anil Mehta, in September last year. During a Diwali event in 2024, Arjun confirmed that he was single.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The couple, who married in 1998, share a son, Arhaan. They announced their separation in 2016, finalising their divorce in 2017.

Arjun and Malaika's projects

Arjun was last seen in the film Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film released in February 2025.

Malaika recently featured in the song Poison Baby from Thamma. Sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar, the dance number opens with the introduction of Malaika as she makes her way to the stage. She is also a part of the reality series India's Got Talent as a judge alongside Shaan and Navjot Singh Sidhu.