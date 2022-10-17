Arjun Kapoor thanks uncle Sanjay Kapoor for being with him: 'I faced a tough time as a child with my personal life'

Arjun Kapoor has the sweetest birthday wish for chachu Sanjay Kapoor. While Sanjay is celebrating his 60th birthday in Dubai, Arjun posted a special video thanking him for being with him through the ups and downs. In a long video, Arjun opened up about how Sanjay has been his pillar of strength even during his tough times in childhood when his parents went through problems. Also read: Shanaya Kapoor wishes Sanjay Kapoor on his birthday

Arjun started his video by apologising for not being with Sanjay Kapoor on his special day. He said in the video, “You’re somebody who has been a part of my life for so many years in many more ways than just being my chachu, my uncle. You are somebody who has been my friend, made her my first drink and made me go out and party, basically all the bad things.” He laughed and added, “And, a lot of good things as well.”

He continued, “You have been my company along the way when I faced a tough time as a child with my personal life, being linked to the family, and mum and dad going through whatever they did. I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart.” He also promised a surprise for Sanjay once he returns to Mumbai.

Sharing the post, Arjun also added to the caption, “Happy birthday Sanjay Chachu Thank you for introducing me to the 'cool' side of the Kapoors 60 has never looked better. Love you 3000@sanjaykapoor2500! PS - Thank you for always making sure I was okay, being there & taking care of me...” Responding to Arjun, Sanjay commented, “Love you Arjun that’s so so sweet , missed you a lot last night, the celebration was incomplete without you.”

Besides Arjun, Sonam Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others have also showered love upon Sanjay. He was seen cutting a big white birthday cake with his family. It read, “60 great years happy birthday Sanjay.”

