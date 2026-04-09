Arjun Kapoor's cryptic post about ‘accepting endings’ leaves fans worried: ‘People really need to stop trolling him’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently grabbed attention after sharing an emotional post on his mother’s birth anniversary, where he spoke about how life has been “cruel” to him lately. The post came at a time when the comments on his social media were often flooded with trolling and negativity. Now, the actor has once again shared a cryptic note, this time about “accepting endings”, leaving fans worried about him.

Fans worried about Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's recent post has fans wondering if he's fine.

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On Thursday, Arjun took to Instagram and shared a post that read, “Accept the ending, even if it didn’t end how you wanted it to.” A Redditor later shared the post on the platform, where fans expressed their concern.

One of the comments read, "I just hope Arjun leaves this toxic showbiz as it’s been nothing but hate-filled for him, and focuses on something more off the limelight on his own.” Another fan wrote, “There is a limit to trolling someone. A certain group of people take pride in trolling others while comfortably hiding behind their computer screens! You don’t like his acting, then don’t watch his movies. It’s as simple as that. He has experienced one of the most painful situations in his life.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another comment read, “I sincerely hope he disables comments on his Insta or just deletes the account for good. It can’t be healthy to go through the incessant bullying every day.” Another wrote, “He is definitely not okay and the trolling is just adding insult to injury, but not being successful may be the main factor here.” Another commented, “People on the internet really need to stop trolling him in the comments. God forbid he does something to himself. The same people will then be commenting on mental health.” A Reddit user wrote, “Heart goes out to Arjun, man. He suffered so much trolling during the past few years.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another comment read, “I sincerely hope he disables comments on his Insta or just deletes the account for good. It can’t be healthy to go through the incessant bullying every day.” Another wrote, “He is definitely not okay and the trolling is just adding insult to injury, but not being successful may be the main factor here.” Another commented, “People on the internet really need to stop trolling him in the comments. God forbid he does something to himself. The same people will then be commenting on mental health.” A Reddit user wrote, “Heart goes out to Arjun, man. He suffered so much trolling during the past few years.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Soon after the actor shared his earlier post about how life had been cruel to him lately, his comment section was flooded with positive and supportive messages from fans. About Arjun Kapoor’s recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after the actor shared his earlier post about how life had been cruel to him lately, his comment section was flooded with positive and supportive messages from fans. About Arjun Kapoor’s recent work {{/usCountry}}

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Arjun was last seen in the film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also featured Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. Released in 2025, the film received mixed reviews and failed to perform at the box office, collecting only ₹12.85 crore worldwide. Since then, the actor has not announced any new films.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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