Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari worldwide box office collection day 1: Varun, Janhvi film beats Mere Husband Ki Biwi haul

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari worldwide box office collection day 1: Bollywood’s much-anticipated romantic comedy starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, opened to a decent start at the box office on its first day. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film managed to collect ₹13.10 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari worldwide box office collection day 1; Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra's still from the movie.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari worldwide collection

As per trade tracking site Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned ₹9.25 crore at the domestic box office on day one. With ₹11.10 crore from India’s gross collection and ₹2.00 crore from overseas markets, the film’s total worldwide collection currently stands at ₹13.10 crore. The film had an overall occupancy of 34.08%, with 14.77% in morning shows, 38.93% in afternoon shows, 43.65% in evening shows, and 38.95% in night shows.

While the film lags far behind its box office competitor, Kantara: Chapter 1, which grossed ₹90 crore worldwide, it has still surpassed the lifetime collections of Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi ( ₹12.85 crore) and Loveyapa ( ₹8.85 crore). On day one, it performed better than other rom-coms released this year, including Param Sundari ( ₹12.70 crore) and Bhool Chuk Maaf ( ₹8.50 crore). However, it remains significantly behind Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara ( ₹29.20 crore).

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, with Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi and Abhinav Sharma in supporting roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics, with many criticising its dull storyline and cringe-worthy scenes. However, Varun Dhawan’s performance was widely appreciated.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review reads: “You wish the film had more of this spark, but such moments are few. Varun and Janhvi look good together, yet the story itself lacks surprises. You can predict its moves from a kilometre away. The only person fully invested is Varun, who has mastered these goofy characters to the point of effortlessness. He is the one who keeps you in your seat.”