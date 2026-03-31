Bhumi Pednekar opens up on weight loss, says she now 'prioritises health over film roles'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently addressed her weight loss on the sidelines of the ongoing International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026. The actor spoke about the festival and her own journey on screen, while talking about how her priorities have changed over the years. Bhumi Pednekar recently starred in Prime Video's Daldal.

Bhumi Pednekar addresses her film journey Bhumi began her film journey as a casting assistant in Yash Raj Films before making her acting debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015. In an interview with ANI at IFFD, she addressed her journey.

“I think the biggest thing is that you should not stay relevant; you should just stay true to your craft, because relevance is very short-lived. And it's exhausting. How long will you keep staying relevant? What's important is finding what your true talent is, understanding the artist in you. And constantly doing riyaz so that that never goes,” the actor said.

Bhumi has been in the spotlight over her weight fluctuations, with fans and the media constantly talking about her weight loss and gain since she began her acting career. Addressing her recent weight loss, Bhumi attributed it to a drive to stay fit. “I was doing this for many years, where I was increasing my weight, reducing it. Now I have reduced it a little, because as a woman, as your age increases, your body's ability to take that weight gain and weight loss reduces. So now I prioritise my health and my body over the parts, because at some age, women have to start doing that,” she said.

Bhumi at IFFD 2026 The IFFD is a week-long festival which began on March 25. It is taking place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Talking about the festival, Bhumi added, “Delhi, of all the places, really deserved an International Film Festival…The scale at which it's happening, the number of people attending, the talks, seminars, and films…everything is operating at such a high level. And this is only the first year.”

Bhumi's recent work In 2025, Bhumi starred in the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. This was her only film release of the year. The actor also appeared in Netflix's romantic drama The Royals opposite Ishaan Khatter. The show received negative reviews from critics, but broke several viewership records on the platform.

Bhumi started her 2026 with Amazon Prime Video's crime thriller Dalda, which saw her portray the challenging role of a Mumbai cop with a traumatic past.