Arjun Kapoor's shares special message on Raksha Bandhan: 'Why don't we teach men to make women feel safe'

Arjun Kapoor recently shared a heartfelt message on Raksha Bandhan. The actor spoke about the current situation in India amid nationwide protests against the Kolkata medical college trainee doctor's rape-murder. Arjun emphasised the need for creating a safer environment for women rather than simply providing them protection. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon demand justice, stand with Kolkata doctor's family) Arjun Kapoor spoke about creating a safer environment for women.

Arjun Kapoor calls for safer environment for women

The Singham Again actor said, “So I'm about to go and celebrate Raksha Bandhan with my sisters. It feels really strange to celebrate a festival with what's happening, which has to do with protecting each other, protecting your sisters, being there for the women in your life, for the women that you love and care for, while we see so much anguish and the lack of understanding and education amongst a lot of men. When we celebrate rakhi, we speak about being a brother. Why aren't we taught how to make the environment safe enough for all our sisters to roam around without needing a brother? All the time to protect and take care physically to be around. Yes, I know the visual is something we got used to—that the brother is protective or the man is protective—but I think somewhere we need to teach other men that they need to make women feel safe rather than teach men to protect women.”

Arjun Kapoor highlights on change in society's mindset

He also pointed out, “It's a much bigger conversation. I think there's a lot of education. There's a lot of conversation, and there's a lot of basic understanding that is lacking in our ecosystem. I don't know how much this will change how people think, but it's definitely something that's been on my mind. Why have you always told to protect? Why aren't we told to make them feel safe? It's something I've been thinking about. It's been going on in my mind for a long time. Yeah, sometimes you feel it's not overly discussing because people don't get it, but I just thought I put it in the universe.”

Arjun said that it is not enough for brothers to simply protect their sisters; instead, they should actively contribute to building a secure and supportive environment for women. He underscored the urgent need for a shift in men's attitudes and beliefs about the women in their lives. He emphasised that men can make a huge difference and empower women by making them feel safe.

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming projects

Arjun will next be seen as an antagonist in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. He will also be a part of the sequel to No Entry, which is produced by Boney Kapoor. Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh will also play crucial roles in the under-production comedy-drama.