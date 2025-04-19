Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades respond to post saying 'no way he pulled a 10/10 baddie like her'

Actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend-model Gabriella Demetriades gave a funny response to a post which said that 'no way he pulled a 10/10 baddie like her'. Taking to their Instagram handle, wholesomestuff_, posted a video collage featuring Arjun and Gabriella Demetriades. (Also Read | Arjun Rampal gets multiple cuts as he walks into shattered glass; internet calls him ‘Keanu Reeves lite’) Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have two sons.

The words on the post read, "Ain't no way bro pulled a 10/10 baddie like her." The photos showed Arjun and Gabriella at events, vacations, and photoshoots, among other places. The caption read, "W couple." Reacting to the post, Gabriella commented, "Bro himself a baddie (red heart emoji)."

What fans have to say

A person wrote, "@gabriellademetriades you both are divine tbh made for each other." Gabriella reacted with a heart eyes emoji. Arjun wrote, "Too many baddies out here. So much love (red heart emoji) now don’t start a fight." A fan said, "@gabriellademetriades man like him deserves a queen , that’s what he get, @rampal72 sir aura is unmatched." A comment read, "@gabriellademetriades i love the way she hypes him up."

About Arjun and Gabriella

Arjun and Gabriella have been in a relationship for several years. They met through mutual friends in 2018 and started dating after a few months. The couple welcomed Arik in 2019. Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their second son, a baby boy, in July 2023. Arjun was earlier married to Mehr Jesia. He has two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, with Mehr.

About Arjun's next project

Fans will see Arjun in Rana Naidu 2, which will stream on Netflix. It also stars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh. An official adaptation of popular American series Ray Donovan, the show brought together the real life uncle-nephew duo for the first time. It follows the life of Rana Naidu (Rana), the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem and his tense equation with his estranged father Naga (Venkatesh).