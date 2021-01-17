Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa turns 19, actor says 'you are everything to me'

Arjun Rampal has penned a sweet wish for his elder daughter Mahikaa on her 19th birthday. He also shared a few lovely pictures of the teenager with her sister Myra and half-brother Arik.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Arjun wrote, "You are everything to me, Happy birthday to the prettiest, sweetest, super talented 19 year old, I know. Happy birthday @mahikaarampal love love love you."





While the first picture is a close-up of Mahikaa's face, the second shows her embracing Arik, holding him in her arms. She is seen giving him a peck on his head. The last picture shows Arjun chilling with all his three kids: Mahikaa, Myra and Arik.

Mahikaa is the daughter of Arjun and his first wife Mehr Jesia. Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Arjun had once hinted that Mahikaa could be the one to follow in his footsteps of being an actor. He had told Hindustan Times Brunch in an interview, “She’s very good at theatre, she does that in school and has definitely got something there. If Mahikaa does want to act, she’ll need to study it. We’ve decided that she should go to film school and study the whole process. During her vacations, she could assist on my sets and see how it works.”

Talking about bringing his daughters up, he had said, “I used to think I’d be that father who’ll sit with a shotgun at the doorstep. But both of them are extremely responsible, and very dignified in the way they conduct themselves. I’m very proud of them. As a father, all I can do is hope that nobody breaks their heart.”

Arjun just saw the release of his web series Nail Polish on ZEE5. He was recently summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with a Bollywood drugs case.

