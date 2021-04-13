Arjun Rampal's son Arik looks cute as a button in mom Gabriella Demetriades's arms. Watch

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was seen in Mumbai with their son, Arik. The little boy was in his mother's arms as they posed for paparazzi.

In a video that had landed online, Gabriella is seen stepping out of a car, with Arik in her arms. The boy looks dazed as camera persons click pictures.

Arik Rampal with mom Gabriella Demetriades. (Varinder Chawla)

In July 2019, Arjun and Gabriella welcomed a baby boy, whom they named Arik. Arjun had taken to Instagram and wrote: “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal.”

Little Arik Rampal looks a little lost here. (Varinder Chawla)

Arjun had announced Gabriella’s pregnancy in April that year and had shared a picture of her showing her baby bump. He captioned it, “Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby.”

Arjun often shares pictures and videos with his son and wife. On Gabriella's birthday earlier this month, he had shared a picture of Arik and her and had written: "Happy birthday my beautiful soul, love you more everyday ️ happy birthday @gabriellademetriades." At another time, he had shared picture of the duo and had written: "Lucky me."

Arjun was previously married to former model Mehr Jessia. The ex-couple was granted divorce in 2019, after being married for 21 years. Arjun has two daughters with her - Mahikaa and Myra.

Speaking in an interview with Zoom, Arjun had called Arik the cutest baby he had seen. He had said: "He’s the cutest baby I have ever seen. Not taking away from my daughters but he is really, really cute, and my daughters are in love with him. Whoever sees him falls in love with him.”

In an interview with HT Brunch, he had spoken about his daughters' reaction to girlfriend's pregnancy. He had said: “It’s personal and not something that I’d like to talk about. My children have been complete champions and extremely supportive of our decision.”

Arjun will be seen next in Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad. He plays a negative character in the film.