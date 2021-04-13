Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Rampal's son Arik looks cute as a button in mom Gabriella Demetriades's arms. Watch
bollywood

Arjun Rampal's son Arik looks cute as a button in mom Gabriella Demetriades's arms. Watch

Actor Arjun Rampal's young son Arik and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday. Take a look.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades' son Arik was born in 2019.(Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was seen in Mumbai with their son, Arik. The little boy was in his mother's arms as they posed for paparazzi.

In a video that had landed online, Gabriella is seen stepping out of a car, with Arik in her arms. The boy looks dazed as camera persons click pictures.

Arik Rampal with mom Gabriella Demetriades. (Varinder Chawla)

In July 2019, Arjun and Gabriella welcomed a baby boy, whom they named Arik. Arjun had taken to Instagram and wrote: “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When Shah Rukh Khan felt demand to remove him from Mumbai was in very bad taste

Kareena gives a funny spin to a nursery rhyme as she relishes a slice of cake

Avinash Tiwary: Once cinemas are back, they will gradually get back to being our first mode of entertainment

Varun Dhawan urges fans to wear mask in Arunachal Pradesh with folded hands
Little Arik Rampal looks a little lost here. (Varinder Chawla)

Arjun had announced Gabriella’s pregnancy in April that year and had shared a picture of her showing her baby bump. He captioned it, “Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby.”

Arjun often shares pictures and videos with his son and wife. On Gabriella's birthday earlier this month, he had shared a picture of Arik and her and had written: "Happy birthday my beautiful soul, love you more everyday ️ happy birthday @gabriellademetriades." At another time, he had shared picture of the duo and had written: "Lucky me."

Arjun was previously married to former model Mehr Jessia. The ex-couple was granted divorce in 2019, after being married for 21 years. Arjun has two daughters with her - Mahikaa and Myra.

Speaking in an interview with Zoom, Arjun had called Arik the cutest baby he had seen. He had said: "He’s the cutest baby I have ever seen. Not taking away from my daughters but he is really, really cute, and my daughters are in love with him. Whoever sees him falls in love with him.”

In an interview with HT Brunch, he had spoken about his daughters' reaction to girlfriend's pregnancy. He had said: “It’s personal and not something that I’d like to talk about. My children have been complete champions and extremely supportive of our decision.”

Arjun will be seen next in Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad. He plays a negative character in the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arjun rampal arjun rampal girlfriend arjun rampal daughters arik rampal gabriella demetriades

Related Stories

bollywood

Arjun Rampal showers love on girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on her birthday, calls her 'my beautiful soul'

PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 01:05 PM IST
bollywood

Arjun Rampal's son Arik clings to daddy as he visits him on sets in Delhi. See pics

PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:55 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP