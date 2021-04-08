Arjun Rampal showers love on girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on her birthday, calls her 'my beautiful soul'

Actor Arjun Rampal on Thursday wished his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on her birthday, and showered love on her, calling her 'my beautiful soul'. Taking to Instagram, he shared a series of pictures of Gabriella, with him and their son Arik.

Arjun captioned the pictures, "Happy birthday my beautiful soul, love you more everyday happy birthday @gabriellademetriades." Several celebrities wished her a happy birthday, in the comment section. Kim Sharma wrote, "Happy birthday gabby girl @gabriellademetriades". "Happy birthday... stay blessed," wrote Rahul Dev; Ira Dubey wrote, "Happiness always !"

The actor regularly shares moments with his family on Instagram. A few days ago, he shared a post of the mother-son duo, captioning it, "Lucky Me".

Recently, his son paid him a visit on the sets of his next project. The actor had shared pictures of the toddler as he clung on to him. Arjun had written, "When my little champ visits me on set. #Delhi #arik."

Arjun is also a father to two daughters -- Mahikaa and Myra, from his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. He had told Zoom, “He’s the cutest baby I have ever seen. Not taking away from my daughters but he is really, really cute, and my daughters are in love with him. Whoever sees him falls in love with him.”

Arjun and Gabriella welcomed Arik in July 2019 after announcing her pregnancy in April. Announcing his child's birth, Arjun had written, "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal."

Recently, he wrapped up shooting for his upcoming feature, The Rapist, which also stars actors Konkona Sensharma and Tanmay Dhanania. He also wrapped up Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad. He was last seen in Nail Polish which, released on ZEE5.

