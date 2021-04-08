IND USA
Janhvi Kapoor is in the Maldives.
Janhvi Kapoor jumps aboard the Maldives bandwagon, says she 'fully gets the hype' as she posts stunning pics

  • Janhvi Kapoor has jumped aboard the Maldives bandwagon. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to post pictures from the popular tourist destination.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 12:50 PM IST

Days after returning to India from a vacation in the US, actor Janhvi Kapoor has jetted off to the Maldives. She joins a brigade of Bollywood actors who've flocked to the island destination in recent weeks, amid the arrival of a second wave of Covid-19 in India.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared a pictures of herself, posing solo and with some friends. She wrote in her caption, "Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype."

The first picture showed Janhvi posing with the setting sun in the background, and another showed her enjoying breakfast. Two selfies and two pictures with friends were also included in Janhvi's post.


The pictures inspired her friends and followers to comment in all-caps. "HAWWWWWWWT," wrote one person. "WOWW," wrote another. Janhvi was in the US recently, where she was visiting her sister Khushi, who is a student there.

While the Maldives have been a favourite destination of Bollywood stars in the past, currently, Shraddha Kapoor appears to be the only actor there. She seems to have been joined by her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha, who also posted a picture from the Maldives recently. Madhuri Dixit and Hina Khan recently returned from the nation.

Janhvi was recently seen in Roohi, the first major Hindi film to release in theatres after they were allowed to operate at full capacity. Last year, she was seen in the Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor takes a ride on her luggage at airport, calls it her 'shaahi sawaari'. Watch funny video

Next up, Janhvi has Dostana 2, with Kartik Aaryan, and Good Luck Jerry, a smalltown comedy that she recently concluded filming. She also has Karan Johar's period epic Takht. The star-studded film has been put on the backburner after numerous delays in production.

