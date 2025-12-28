Arshad Warsi recalls catholic in-laws being worried about his and Maria Goretti's marriage: ‘Muslim ladka aur jobless’

Real-life love stories of actors in Bollywood often make headlines, and some even resonate deeply. Arshad Warsi’s journey with wife Maria Goretti is one such tale. The actor recently opened up about how Maria’s Catholic parents initially reacted to their interfaith marriage, candidly admitting that the early days were filled with nervousness, but what followed was a slow transformation that turned hesitation into wholehearted acceptance. Arshad Warsi recalled his in-law's reaction to their interfaith marriage.

Arshad Warsi recalls his in-laws being nervous about his and Maria's marriage

During a conversation with Lallantop, Arshad Warsi talked about his catholic in-laws' reaction when he decided to marry their daughter Maria. He said, "Voh thode ghabraiye hue the. Catholic girl and muslim guy. Woh dono bahut sharif hain. Unki zindagi main Jesus Christ ke alava aur kuch nahi hai. Voh thode se the ghabriye hue because they expected Maria to marry another Catholic guy jo 9-5 job karega, aur isne muslim ladka pakadliya aur jobless (They were a bit worried. A Catholic girl and a Muslim guy. Both of them are very decent people. There is nothing in their lives apart from Jesus Christ. They were slightly anxious because they expected Maria to marry another Catholic guy with a 9-to-5 job, and instead she ended up with a Muslim who is jobless)."

He further revealed that now his in-laws live with him in the same house and said, "In their heart, they knew that he is a good human. They had that confidence that he would take care of our daughter. But slowly they realised that mujhse behtar koi hai hi nahi (no one is better than me). They are very happy now, and they live with me. Unka self respect forces them to live in their own house, but hum kaise bhi jugaad karke unhe le aaye yahan pe (Their self-respect compels them to live in their own house, but somehow we managed to make arrangements and bring them here)."

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti's love story

Arshad revealed that he first met Maria at Xavier's College, where he was called to judge a competition. Slowly, they became friends when Maria started doing plays with Arshad, and gradually their friendship turned into love. The actor revealed that he was rejected several times before Maria finally said yes. The couple married each other in 1996, and they have two kids, a son named Zeke Warsi and a daughter named Zene Warsi.