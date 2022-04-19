Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arshad Warsi turns 54: Wife Maria Goretti shares throwback video from when she interviewed him: 'Didn't know him at all'
On Arshad Warsi's 54th birthday, his wife and former VJ Maria Goretti shared an old clip when she interviewed him for MTV back in the 90s.
Maria Goretti and Arshad Warsi tied the knot in 1999.
Maria Goretti and Arshad Warsi tied the knot in 1999.
Published on Apr 19, 2022 09:26 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Arshad Warsi turned 54 on Tuesday. Arshad's wife, former VJ Maria Goretti, with whom he tied the knot in 1999, wished him on Instagram. Maria shared an old clip of the couple from the time when she interviewed him for an MTV show back in the 90s. Also Read: Arshad Warsi corrects journalist who said Bachchhan Paandey is a box office success: 'Don’t lie'

Sharing the video, Maria wrote, “You know this guy right? Today he turns a year wiser and even more nicer. Flashback of when I used to be an @mtvindia VJ and interviewed @arshad_warsi asking him questions like I did not know him at all. The sad bit, this is all I have of that interview. #birthdayboy #aries.”

In the video, which is from the time when the two were dating, Maria is seen asking Arshad about his debut film Tere Mere Sapne which was released in 1996 and was a box office success. The film also starred Chandrachur Singh, Priya Gill and Simran.

The couple met in 1991 and tied the knot in 1999. In a 2008 interview with Bollyspice, Arshad opened up about his first met Maria. He said, “I was invited to Malhar to judge a dance competition where I noticed this lovely girl with a cute smile from St. Andrew’s College, who was also participating in the competition and I fell in love with her. But if I have my facts right, it wasn’t love at first sight."

Maria added, “After the show Arshad came up to me and asked me if I would like to join his dance troupe, but I refused. Three months later I met him again through a common friend and we gradually became friends. He even convinced me to join his dance troupe.”

After working as a choreographer in a song in the 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Arshad made his acting debut with Tere Mere Sapne, which released in 1996. He went on to appear in films such as the Munna Bhai series, Ishqiya (2010), the Golmaal franchise, Jolly LLB (2013), Sehar (2005), Bachchhan Paandey (2022) and many more.



