Arshad Warsi says ‘nobody has humiliated him more’ than Boman Irani

Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi, who worked together in a number of films such as Munna Bhai MBBS, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, and Jolly LLB, share a playful camaraderie. While pulling Arshad’s leg during a recent interview, Boman said that he laughs at his jokes out of politeness and even joked that a ‘dirty sock’ should be put in his mouth.

Arshad and Boman will co-host the show LOL - Hasse Toh Phasse on Amazon Prime Video. The show features 10 comedians, who have to spend six hours together without laughing, while trying to break the other contestants.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Boman said that he laughs easily at Arshad’s jokes only because he is ‘very polite’. Arshad protested, “Sick! Others laugh because my jokes are good. Jis din Boman ko mere jokes samajh mein aane lage, woh bhi hasne lagega (The day Boman starts understanding my jokes, he will laugh too).”

Arshad expressed doubts about Amazon bringing him on board only to get humiliated, while Boman said that Arshad is ‘not that sporting’ to take jokes on himself. On being asked about their banter, both actors said that it ‘doesn’t stop’.

“Nobody has humiliated me more than Boman,” Arshad said. Boman continued, “You know, the nicest part about this show was, they gave us great food. Lunchtime was great because the only polite thing he ever does is, while he is eating, he doesn’t speak, so we are spared of his banter.”

Boman will be seen next on the big screen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh as former cricketer Kapil Dev. The film, which chronicles the Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup victory in 1983, is slated for a theatrical release next month.

Arshad, meanwhile, will be seen next in Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey. The film also features Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

