Arshad Warsi turns off comments on family pic amid trolling for comment on Prabhas

Comments off

Arshad has been getting a lot of hate on social media after he said Prabhas looked like a ‘joker’ in Kalki 2898 AD. While the actor is yet to react to the backlash, he has turned off the comments under one picture with family on Instagram.

The picture he shared on Independence Day features him, along with his wife Maria Goretti and their daughter. With his remarks on Prabhas going viral, his comment section on other pictures is flooded with negative comments.

"Aukaat kya hai teri?" wrote one miffed fan, while another asked Arshad to apologise to Prabhas. "Your lifetime collection is equal to Prabhas' remuneration," wrote another fan.

However, it seems Arshad has deactivated the comments section on the picture with his family to keep the hate away from them.

Arshad Warsi's viral ‘joker’ comment

It all began during the new podcast interview with Samdish Bhatia, where Arshad spoke about Kalki 2898 AD. He said, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand).”

His comments triggered a lot of backlash from ardent fans of Prabhas, and went viral on social media. In fact, Vishnu Manchu, president of MAA, has written a letter to Poonam Dhillon, president of CINETAA, condemning Arshad’s statement

About the film

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD received massive commercial success at the box office upon release in July, and went on to collect ₹1100 crore worldwide. In the film, Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava from Kashi, and Deepika Padukone plays a pregnant test subject called SU-M80. Amitabh plays Ashwatthama from Indian mythology, while Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin, leader of the Complex. Kalki 2898 AD tells how Bhairava will do anything to make enough units to live in the complex, but his plans hit a hitch due to Ashwatthama.