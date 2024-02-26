Article 370 box office collection day 3: Yami Gautam film continues to soar, mints nearly 23 crore in India

Article 370 box office collection day 3: The political-action drama has been directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. As per Sacnilk.com, Article 370 has earned nearly ₹23 crore in India since its release. The film stars Yami Gautam in the lead role. The film released in cinemas worldwide on February 23. (Also Read | Article 370 movie review: Yami Gautam, Priyamani steal the show in this impactful, engaging tale) Yami Gautam in a still from Article 370.

Article 370 India box office

The film minted ₹5.9 crore on day one of its release and ₹7.4 crore on the second day. Article 370 minted ₹9.50 crore nett in India on its third day, as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹22.8 crore in India. The film has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar,

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About Article 370

The film is based on terrorism and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir. Yami plays the role of an intelligence officer. The trailer of the film depicted the emergence of terrorism in the region, with radicals seeking to seize control of the area. Yami's character joined the NIA and is given free rein to carry out a mission in Kashmir. The government has also promised to eliminate Article 370 at whatever cost.

Film's cast

Apart from Yami, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in lead roles. Article 370 is backed by Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar’s banner B62 Studios. The drama is "inspired by true events that shaped the fate of Kashmir”.

The Central government on August 5, 2019, had revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

As per news agency PTI, multiplex chain PVR INOX Pictures said in a statement that the movie is currently playing in 1,509 theatres, including carefully selected major multiplexes and single screens to maximise reach, with more theatres being added across the country during the weekend.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place