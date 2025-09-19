Aryan Khan invites all classmates at Bads of Bollywood premiere: ‘There is something charming about the boy’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan hosted the premiere of his directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which turned into a star-studded affair with the presence of Madhuri Dixit, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and many others. Yet, the picture that is drawing the most attention on social media is one featuring Aryan alongside his school friends. Aryan Khan attended premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Aryan Khan invites school friends

The premiere was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, with Aryan’s family including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, coming to support him. In fact, Aryan also invited his classmates for the screenings. They also turned up at the premiere to support him.

A picture of Aryan posing with all his school friends at the premiere has surfaced on social media. Another picture going viral shows a heartwarming before-and-after moment, with one image capturing Aryan’s classmates during their school days and the other from the star-studded premiere.

Aryan also confirmed the news of inviting them to the premiere by reposting the image on his Instagram Stories. And social media users are praising Aryan for his gesture.

Aryan's Insta Story.

“Wholesome! <3 School friends,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Yeah I too found this gesture very sweet.”

“I had my childhood friends coming to my wedding and it made me feel so so special.

In above photo where is aryan sitting can anyone help me in spotting,” one shared.

One social media user gushed, “Wow… wholesome truely.” “This is so so adorable!!! There’s something so charming & sweet about this boy. Aahhh love him,” another shared.

More about Aryan’s show

Aryan is starting his career in Bollywood as a director. His debut directorial series titled, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, released on Netflix on September 18. Written by Aryan himself, the series features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor.

It follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Anya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame. Made under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the seven-episode show mixes humour to take a dig at the industry. The show will also feature a lot of cameo appearances, from Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh to Shah Rukh himself.