Aryan Khan is a ‘damn good actor’, says The Ba***ds of Bollywood's Lakshya: He’d even act out the girls’ parts

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, made his grand Bollywood debut as a director with the show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which became an instant sensation. Lakshya, who played the lead in the series, recently appeared on Raj Shamani’s podcast, where he spoke about Aryan’s unique qualities as a director and revealed that he’s also a talented actor. Lakshya talks about Aryan Khan's acting and directing skills.

Lakshya Lalwani says Aryan Khan is also a good actor

Lakshya shared that Aryan is delighted with the success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood and is currently enjoying a well-deserved vacation. Speaking about his qualities as a filmmaker, Lakshya said, “I meet very few people who make me think, ‘He has the power to change the world,’ and Aryan is one of them. He has immense willpower. Even before reading the script, I knew he would create something special. He has that zeal, aggression, passion, and conviction that not every director has.”

He went on to add, “When one film becomes a hit, most people start copying it. But Aryan said, ‘No, I’ll make a show everyone will talk about.’ He believed in his story and convinced all of us. He’s been through a lot and could have done anything, but he chose to make people laugh at his own misery. Usne apna bhi mazak udaya, SRK sir ka bhi (He made fun of himself as well as SRK sir). He’s very witty and full of mischief, bahut mastikhor hai woh (he's very mischievous). He’s a boy's boy. He’d often show us how to do scenes and even perform the girls’ parts himself. He’s a damn good actor.”

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, the show is a sharp, humorous satire on the Hindi film industry, highlighting power struggles and the insider-versus-outsider dynamic with a tongue-in-cheek tone. Starring Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles, the ensemble cast also includes Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Anya Singh, and Rajat Bedi, among others.

One of the major talking points of the show was its cameo appearances by top Bollywood stars such as Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli. Upon its release, The Ba*ds of Bollywood was praised for its humour, fresh concept, and strong performances by Raghav, Lakshya, and Bobby. The Netflix series garnered an impressive 2.8 million views within just four days of release.