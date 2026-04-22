Aryan Khan turns joota churai game into war at best friend's wedding; almost falls, fights, but doesn't give up. Watch
Aryan Khan attended his friend's wedding recently and took his ladke wale duties very seriously during a game of joota churai. Take a look.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan recently attended a friend’s wedding, where he turned a game of joota churai (stealing the shoe) into a full-blown war. A video posted by the wedding planners shows the filmmaker almost falling down but refusing to let go of his best friend’s shoe at the wedding. (Also Read: Turkish influencer stunned by Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘randomly’ boarding yacht for wedding; shares video of him dancing)
Aryan Khan turns joota churai into war
Zesst Events posted a video on their Instagram from Rhea Nadkarni and Maahir Mehta’s wedding. Revealing that Maahir is Aryan’s best friend, they wrote, “When the Groom’s best friend is the BA****S of Bollywood. Between sneaky steals, dramatic negotiations, and laughter echoing through every corner — this wasn’t just joota churai, it was a total dhamaal.” The text on the video reads: “Joota churai turned into a full-blown mini war!”
The video shows Aryan dressed in jeans, a T-shirt and a brown jacket. He can be seen walking about with the groom’s shoe in his hand, refusing to let it fall into anyone’s hands. Even as guests from the bride’s side try to steal it from his hands, he almost falls down but refuses to let it go. Another portion of the video also shows Aryan fighting and pulling, but refusing to let go of the shoe. It ends with him running away with it.
One fan on X (formerly Twitter) re-shared the video, writing, “What is really happening here man,” with laughter and crying emojis. “I thought koi lafda hogaya (I thought there was some issue),” wrote another after watching the video. Numerous others found the video funny, praising Aryan for not giving up during the fight.
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One fan on X (formerly Twitter) re-shared the video, writing, “What is really happening here man,” with laughter and crying emojis. “I thought koi lafda hogaya (I thought there was some issue),” wrote another after watching the video. Numerous others found the video funny, praising Aryan for not giving up during the fight.
Recent work{{/usCountry}}
Aryan debuted as a director with the Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He’s the director, writer, creator and showrunner of the show, which starred Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, and Sahher Bambba in lead roles. Numerous stars, including Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, and others, appeared in cameos in the web series, which received praise. He has yet to announce his upcoming films.
As for Shah Rukh, last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, he is currently shooting for a Siddharth Anand film titled King. Also starring his daughter, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and others, the film is slated for release this Christmas. It is produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.
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