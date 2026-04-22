Aryan Khan turns joota churai game into war at best friend's wedding; almost falls, fights, but doesn't give up. Watch

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan recently attended a friend’s wedding, where he turned a game of joota churai (stealing the shoe) into a full-blown war. A video posted by the wedding planners shows the filmmaker almost falling down but refusing to let go of his best friend’s shoe at the wedding. (Also Read: Turkish influencer stunned by Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘randomly’ boarding yacht for wedding; shares video of him dancing)

Aryan Khan turns joota churai into war

Aryan Khan fought hard but did not give up the joota at a friend's wedding.

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Zesst Events posted a video on their Instagram from Rhea Nadkarni and Maahir Mehta’s wedding. Revealing that Maahir is Aryan’s best friend, they wrote, “When the Groom’s best friend is the BA****S of Bollywood. Between sneaky steals, dramatic negotiations, and laughter echoing through every corner — this wasn’t just joota churai, it was a total dhamaal.” The text on the video reads: “Joota churai turned into a full-blown mini war!”

The video shows Aryan dressed in jeans, a T-shirt and a brown jacket. He can be seen walking about with the groom’s shoe in his hand, refusing to let it fall into anyone’s hands. Even as guests from the bride’s side try to steal it from his hands, he almost falls down but refuses to let it go. Another portion of the video also shows Aryan fighting and pulling, but refusing to let go of the shoe. It ends with him running away with it.

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{{^usCountry}} One fan on X (formerly Twitter) re-shared the video, writing, “What is really happening here man,” with laughter and crying emojis. “I thought koi lafda hogaya (I thought there was some issue),” wrote another after watching the video. Numerous others found the video funny, praising Aryan for not giving up during the fight. Recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One fan on X (formerly Twitter) re-shared the video, writing, “What is really happening here man,” with laughter and crying emojis. “I thought koi lafda hogaya (I thought there was some issue),” wrote another after watching the video. Numerous others found the video funny, praising Aryan for not giving up during the fight. Recent work {{/usCountry}}

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Aryan debuted as a director with the Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He’s the director, writer, creator and showrunner of the show, which starred Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, and Sahher Bambba in lead roles. Numerous stars, including Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, and others, appeared in cameos in the web series, which received praise. He has yet to announce his upcoming films.

As for Shah Rukh, last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, he is currently shooting for a Siddharth Anand film titled King. Also starring his daughter, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and others, the film is slated for release this Christmas. It is produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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