Turkish influencer stunned by Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘randomly’ boarding yacht for wedding; shares video of him dancing

Shafia posted a video on her Instagram, with the text over it reading, “a star kid randomly boarded the yacht for welcome dinner at a destination wedding' & me, the rest of the event:” The video shows Ibrahim dressed in a bandhgala as he joins other guests for a dance on stage. He also seems engrossed as he chats with the guests while the influencer films him.

An influencer named Shafia Shalbana from Istanbul, Turkey, posted a video of actor Ibrahim Ali Khan attending a destination wedding on a yacht. The video shows the actor in his element while dancing his heart out and interacting with guests.

Ibrahim, the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh , began his career as a child artist in the 2008 film Tashan. He also worked as an assistant director for the 2023 Karan Johar film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He made his acting debut in the 2025 Netflix film Nadaaniyan, starring Khushi Kapoor.

She captioned the video, “was so shocked, when he boarded the same yacht as mine, (crying emoji) & helping him around, though couldn’t manage to get any selfie (crying emoji).” She also tagged that the video was taken in Istanbul. She turned off the comments, but her video has been reposted over 116 times.

The rom-com saw him play Arjun Mehta, a middle-class, career-focused student who agrees to pretend to be the privileged Pia Jaisingh’s boyfriend in exchange for money. The film received widespread criticism on social media, and both Ibrahim and Khushi were criticised for their performances.

Later that year, he starred in the JioHotstar film Sarzameen. Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran played his parents in the film. He played the role of Harman Menon, a young man who was kidnapped as a child and radicalised by terror groups. This film, too, was met with criticism despite being hyped.

Ibrahim also played a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s debut directorial web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, on Netflix.