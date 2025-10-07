Soha Ali Khan says Amrita Singh ‘looked after me’, reveals how their equation changed after divorce from Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh parted ways after 13 years of marriage in 2004. Now, in a podcast with Nayandeep Rakshit, Saif’s sister, Soha Ali Khan, revealed that she was close to Amrita and reflected on how their divorce affected her and their family. Soha Ali Khan opens up about Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's divorce.

Soha Ali Khan opens up about her bond with Amrita Singh

When asked about the impact of Saif and Amrita’s separation, Soha recalled her bond with Amrita and said, “It’s like when a marriage ends, the families also go through a period of change and adjustment. You may find your own independent equation after some time, but it’s complicated. For me, Amrita was someone I lived with in her house. She looked after me, took me for photoshoots and did so much. We’ve played Scrabble together.”

She added, “When that (Saif and Amrita’s) relationship ends, of course, you go through a moment of processing and transition. You first allow them to find their equation, and then you have to find your own within that. I think that’s something we went through, and now, there’s a sense of settlement. The children are all grown up. You can be yourself in a way. Sara and Ibrahim were very young then.”

Saif and Amrita met in the early 1990s and, despite their age difference, Amrita being twelve years older than Saif, they fell deeply in love. Their romance led to a quiet wedding in 1991. At the time, Saif was just beginning his acting career, while Amrita was already an established actor known for her powerful performances in films like Betaab and Chameli Ki Shaadi.

The couple became parents to two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, both of whom have since entered the film industry. However, after over thirteen years of marriage, Saif and Amrita parted ways in 2004. Sara was nine, and Ibrahim was three at the time of their divorce.

Later, in 2012, Saif married Kareena Kapoor. The couple now have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. While Amrita is not seen celebrating festivals with Saif and his family, Sara and Ibrahim are often spotted joining their father and his family during festive occasions.

Soha Ali Khan’s recent work

Soha was last seen in the film Chhorii 2, directed by Vishal Furia. The horror thriller also featured Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role. The film received mixed reviews from critics, with many pointing out the lack of jump scares. It is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

At present, Soha is focusing on her podcast, All About Her, where she interviews celebrities and delves deep into their personal experiences and challenges.