Saif Ali Khan reveals why working with ‘wives and girlfriends isn't a good idea’ after working with Kareena Kapoor

Actor Saif Ali Khan has spoken about the kind of movies he worked in the early '90s and how there was a shift after 2000. Speaking with Esquire India, Saif also shared why "working with wives and girlfriends is not a good idea." While Saif has worked with wife-actor Kareena Kapoor in several films, he didn't work with his ex-wife, Amrita Singh, in any movie. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have been married for over 13 years.(PTI)

Saif Ali Khan talks about his '90s films

Saif said that in the ’90s, talking about his films, people would say that he was "lucky you’ve got so many chances". He shared that at that time, he wasn’t "getting the best movies in town or being cast as the main lead.”

Saif on why working with wife, GF isn't a great idea

With time, Saif realised that he works well "in healthy competition, riffing off his co-stars." “That’s why working with wives and girlfriends is not a good idea,” he added.

All about Saif and Kareena's projects together

Saif has worked with Kareena Kapoor in several films, such as LOC Kargil (2003), Omkara (2006 ), Tashan and Roadside Romeo (2008), Kurbaan (2009), and Agent Vinod (2012). They have worked together in several advertisements.

In 2021, Saif told Pinkvilla that a ‘remarkable’ project has to come up for him and Kareena to make adjustments at home in order to work with each other again. He, however, added that it would be better if they lived nicely together and worked with other people.

"It will have to be a director who casts us, not because we are husband and wife, but just as actors or casts us against type. It will require a lot of imagination from somebody - they must get it absolutely right and also think out of the box for it to be interesting for both of us. Kareena and I are both working people, and I think to keep life interesting, it is nice to work with other people and live nicely together," he had added.

About Kareena and Saif's upcoming projects

Kareena will be seen with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's crime-drama thriller Daayra. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. It also starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Saif was recently seen in Netflix's film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. It also starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins is streaming on Netflix from April 25. He will next be seen in Priyadarshan's film, Haiwaan. It also stars Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher.