Sarzameen actor says co-star Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘lacks depth’, film's team cut '20%' of what she shot: ‘Na Sar, na Zameen’

Piloo Vidyarthi, who featured in Sarzameen, has revealed that '20 per cent' of what she shot was edited out of the film. Speaking with News18, Piloo called it "disappointing" that an actor prepares for a role, and it’s reduced to nothing." Talking about her role in the film, she said "beech mein main phas gayi hoon, na Sar hain na Zameen hain (I'm stuck in the middle, there's neither heads nor tails)." Ibrahim Ali Khan stars as Harman in Sarzameen.

Piloo Vidyarthi is disappointed that her role was cut in Sarzameen

In the film, Piloo played a nanny-like figure. After the narration and look test, Piloo shot for the film in Manali and Mumbai. After watching the film, she said that "the makers have gone wrong somewhere because the director struggled to piece together the narrative."

Talking about her role, Piloo said she was disappointed. “They didn’t retain even 20 per cent of what was shot. I was disappointed, so I’m not promoting the film as well. Yes, we can talk about it since it was released, but I wasn’t used at all. These things happen in our journey, so that’s okay. But yes, it’s disappointing when you prepare for a role and it’s reduced to nothing."

Piloo isn't a fan of Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting

She also talked about the acting skills of Ibrahim Ali Khan in Sarzameen. Though Piloo praised Ibrahim as a person, she said that he "needs to have some depth". “Acting depends on your life experiences—how you have lived your life. He was very nice to me, clicked photos. But I think he needs to have some depth. Star kids are also under a lot of pressure to live up to their parents. And Ibrahim comes from a family of big achievers. They have seen attention since forever. No one is bad," she said.

About Sarzameen

In Sarzameen, Ibrahim essayed the role of Harman, son of Prithviraj Sukumaran (Vijay Menon) and Kajol (Mehr). Directed by Kayoze Irani, Sarzameen is currently streaming on Disney Hotstar. In the film, Vijay Menon is a man torn between a father's love and a soldier's duty. Meher fights against all odds to keep her family intact. Harman is a vulnerable young man caught at a crossroads.