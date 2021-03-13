As Anushka Sharma celebrates six years of NH10, did you know CBFC wanted to ban it for 'giving ideas to men'?

Actor Anushka Sharma on Saturday marked the sixth anniversary of her maiden production, NH10. Directed by Navdeep Singh, the film told the story of a young couple, who are hounded by a gang of outlaws in the badlands of Haryana.

Anushka took to Instagram Stories to mark the film's anniversary, and tagged her production company, Clean Slate Filmz. The banner has since earned plaudits for producing the series Paatal Lok, and films such as Bulbbul and Pari.

But did you know that it wasn't an easy road to release for NH10? Navdeep in a 2015 interview with Indian Express had said that after the initial screening for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), half the members wanted to ban it.

Talking about 'arbitrary' suggestions being made to cut parts of the film, Navdeep said, "The first time we went for the censor certificate, half the members wanted to ban the film."

He continued, "That’s when we went to the revising committee. It was a surreal experience. There was a lady who seemed 'liberal' — and I made that judgement by the cotton sari, bindi and silver jewellery she was wearing — I thought she would be on our side, but she was the one who said that the film needs to be banned, 'because you guys are giving ideas to men on how to be violent towards women'. I argued with her that real life is more horrific, and there are instances like the Delhi gang rape. She said, 'Yeh sab educated women ke liye hota hai (These things are for educated women), masses influence hote hain (masses are easily influenced)'.”

Six years later, a similar argument is being made against the Netflix series Bombay Begums. Earlier this week, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asked Netflix to stop airing the show, and to furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which it said it will be constrained to initiate appropriate legal action.

