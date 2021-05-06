As performers we have to entertain all: Ravi Sah

Known for projects like ‘Raat Akeli Hai,’ ‘Paan Singh Tomar,’ ‘Life of an Outcast,’ ‘Jamtara,’ actor Ravi Sah feels, he has come quite far in his career after long days of struggle.

“Initially, it was really tough to survive as I had left all too just follow my passion for acting. For me once the bench mark was playing a lead and that did happen. But soon I realized that it’s just not enough, in fact playing a protagonist among known faces was the real accomplishment. And thankfully today I have reached there so for me this means I have arrived on the scene,” said the versatile actor who was set to shoot in Lucknow before the second Covid wave struck

“I am super selective and try my level best to take up roles that help me challenge my craft. That’s what makes me happy at the end of the day. I ask filmmakers to give me roles where I have scope to add my nuances to the characters and today the result is there in front of us. Keval’s role in ‘Raat Akeli…’ won me many accolades and all my hard work was paid off,” he said.

Ravi is awaiting the release of his new OTT series.

“Thankfully it was all set for streaming else like many other projects it would have been put on hold due to alarming rise in Covid cases,” he said.

“It’s actually a very low and sad phase that our country is presently going through. As an industry we are doing our best to support (people) and as performers it’s our job to entertain all. We are trying to do that too,” he said.

His series ‘Crime Next Door’ is slated for this month and as the name suggests it’s a crime thriller drama directed by Deepankar Prakash. I play the lead. I am essaying the role of an investigating officer who is caught in a series of mishaps. I was supposed to start another series as well as a couple of other projects but now all of it will resume once things are back to normal,” said the actor who was born in Purnia, Bihar.