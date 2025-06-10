Ashish Chanchlani asks Paresh Rawal not to leave Hera Pheri 3: ‘You are truly the soul of this franchise’

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal's decision to opt out of Hera Pheri 3 has sparked disappointment among fans, with comedian Ashish Chanchlani being one of them. He has requested Paresh Rawal to reconsider, hoping he will reprise his iconic role of Babu Bhaiya. Also read: ‘Maza nahi aayega na waisa unke bina’: Johnny Lever says Paresh Rawal should reconsider his exit from Hera Pheri 3 After a fan appealed to Paresh to reconsider his decision to quit Hera Pheri 3, Ashish jumped in, responding to his tweet with a plea to revive his iconic role.

Ashish requests Paresh Rawal

Ashish wrote, “Paresh sir, I am sure you must be feeling burnt out by babu bhaiya, Its a tough situation for you that no one will understand. But we all genuinely request you to come back. You are truly the soul of this franchise. I hope you find a way”.

The actor-comedian was reacting to a fan's request to return to Hera Pheri 3. On Monday, a fan tagged Paresh and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Sir, please think once again about joining the Hera Pheri movie. You are the hero of this movie”. To this, Paresh responded, “NO… There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri,” referring to himself, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty.

No Hera Pheri 3 for Paresh Rawal

Last month, Paresh Rawal shocked many when it was announced that he was no longer a part of Hera Pheri 3. At that time, it came to light that Akshay Kumar, the film's other lead and producer, is planning to sue the veteran actor for breach of trust.

Reacting to this, Paresh took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest”. Right now, it is unclear whether Akshay, Suniel Shetty, and Priyadarshan will proceed with Hera Pheri 3 without Paresh.