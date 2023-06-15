Newlywed Ashish Vidyarthi drops vacation pic with wife Rupali Barua

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi married Rupali Barua in Kolkata in May. Now the newlyweds seem to be on vacation as Ashish took to his Instagram to post a picture of himself with Rupali, on Thursday. The pair is reportedly vacationing in Singapore. (Also read: Ashish Vidyarthi reacts to backlash after marrying Rupali Barua at 57: 'I read derogatory words like buddha-khoosat') Ashish Vidyarthi dropped his first-ever photo with wife Rupali Barua after their wedding.

Ashish's Instagram post

In the picture which Ashish posted on his Instagram, he can be seen smiling with Rupali seated beside him. In the caption, Ashish wrote: "Thank you dear Dosst, (friend) for your love and wishes... Alshukran Bandhu.. Alshukran Zindagi. Thank you Tintin for this beautiful capture!"

Fan reactions

Many reacted to the sweet picture and added to the comments. "Aww this is sooo cute sir (red heart emoticons) love it." Another said, "God bless the beautiful couple. Love to you Rupali ba & Bhindew." A comment also read, "Beautiful couple, beautiful capture."

Ashish and Rupali's marriage

Last month, Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot for the second time with Rupali Barua in an intimate ceremony in Kolkata. For the wedding, Ashish was dressed in an off-white ethnic outfit, while Rupali opted for a white and golden saree. Ashish was earlier married to Piloo, alias Rajoshi Barua, and they share a son named Arth. Ashish and Piloo got a divorce in 2022.

Ashish comments on the backlash

Recently in an interview with India Today, Ashish had addressed the backlash he received in the comments on social media about him after he announced his second marriage to Rupali Barua. “I read words like ‘buddha-khoosat (a man who is old and decrepit)’ and many more derogatory words. What is interesting is that it is a comment (being a buddha) that each one of us, whoever is saying that, we are passing on others who are older than us, and at the same time, we are giving that fear to ourselves, because each one of us, hopefully, will become old. We are telling ourselves, ‘Hey, listen, don't do things just because you're old.’ So, does that mean you're supposed to die unhappy? If somebody wants companionship, why should he not?” he said.

Earlier Ashish's first wife Piloo Vidyarthi had told Hindustan Times, "I wouldn’t have been able to make this decision without Ashish's support. He handled it beautifully and made it easy for both of us. He was like ‘Let’s do this, let’s do that and then see.’ I have heard about lawyers often engaging in ugly fights but nothing as such happened between us."

