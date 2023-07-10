Ashish Vidyarthi visits Bali with newlywed wife Rupali Barua: ‘Lit in the glory of togetherness’

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi and his new wife Rupali Barua have travelled to Indonesia for a vacation. On Monday, the couple dropped their first photo from their holiday. It comes hours after the actor was seen spending time with his friends in Mumbai. Also read: Ashish Vidyarthi gets married again, ties the knot with Rupali Barua Ashish Vidyarthi married Rupali Barua earlier in 2023.

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali's new pic

The photo features Ashish and Rupali smiling, with greenery and hills in the background. While the actor sported a printed holiday shirt, his wife opted for a crochet outfit. Sharing the photo, the couple geo-tagged the location as Bali.

Their post read, “Lit in the glory of togetherness.” Ashish got married for the second time in May this year. They were reportedly on a vacation in Singapore last month.

Ashish Vidyarthi's wedding at 57

The actor tied the knot with Rupali Barua in an intimate registry marriage at a club in Kolkata. Rupali, who hails from Guwahati, is an entrepreneur. She has an upscale fashion store in Kolkata and a cafe. The actor was heavily criticised for his second marriage at 57. Previously, he was married to actor-singer Piloo Vidyarthi. They share a son, Arth Vidyarthi. Ashish and Piloo got a divorce in 2022.

Ashish Vidyarthi's ex wife Piloo on their divorce

Talking about their divorce, Piloo Vidyarthi told Hindustan Times, “It is something I might have not realised before or maybe it was there but I didn’t feel like expressing it. My child grew up and left for abroad. As an artist, I did what I wanted to and no one restricted me. But, when I explored, I realised my callings, and that is when I knew that our (my and Ashish’s) future wants are different. He has all the right to fulfil his dreams, whatever he aspires to be in future.”

“There was no torture, hardship or anything as people are speculating. We are two different people. For two years we tried to go our separate paths and now he is doing great in his career. I have been looking after a lot of backend things for the last five years. In my personal life, I have different needs now. I cannot fill the goal of Mrs Vidyarthi now,” she added. Ashish will be next seen in Khufiya.

