Assi box office collection day 3: Taapsee Pannu film dips again after witnessing a spike, earns just over ₹1 crore

Assi box office collection day 3: The film starring Taapsee Pannu has been witnessing spikes and falls in its earnings in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has so far collected less than ₹4 crore. Assi explores the growing cases of sexual violence against women. Assi box office collection day 3: Taapsee Pannu in a still from the film.

Assi box office collection The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, earned ₹1 crore on day one and ₹1.6 crore on day two of its release, according to the report. On day three, the film earned ₹1.31 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹3.91 crore. Assi had 1651 shows in total and an average occupancy of 15.2 per cent.

The film earned much less than Taapsee's last film, Khel Khel Mein. Released in 2024, it collected ₹3.10 crore nett in India on day three of its release, according to Sacnilk.com.

HT review of Assi The Hindustan Times review of Assi read, "Overall, even when it stumbles in the latter half, Assi's intent remains sincere, and its gaze stays firmly with the survivor rather than the spectacle around her. This is not a comfortable film, nor does it aim to be. It wants to provoke, to keep the wound open just long enough for the viewer to sit with the discomfort. Assi may not always find the most nuanced way to make its point, but its heart is in the right place, and in today’s climate, that urgency still counts for something."

What Taapsee Pannu recently said about films such as Assi Recently, speaking with news agency PTI, Taapsee talked about how the battle to bring unconventional stories to the big screen has become harder. "We are on the verge of becoming an extinct species, we mean films like Assi. There is a certain template that our so-called commercial cinema abides by, and we don't conventionally fall in that template of sorts. The reality is that people think that these kinds of films will keep coming on OTT, and we will keep watching them. But no, OTTs don't want these kinds of films either. They have clear mandates, that only the films that are working in theatres are the films that they want to pick," she said.

"They want to take that theatre audience to their platform. They are like, ‘We already have this kind of audience, we want those massy pot-boiler audiences of our country to subscribe to the platform’. That's why I say we are on the verge of becoming extinct unless people realise that we need to watch it. Sometimes it's good to watch reality as well," she added.