Assi: What is this mysterious Hindi film with just release date, but no cast, director

Several trade insiders shared the announcement poster of Assi on their social media platforms on Tuesday afternoon, with the caption: Only if you knew what it was. Eighty times a day. Every day. Every twenty minutes. And when you do know, it hits hard. Very hard!!! ⚖️ASSI, an urgent watch, in cinemas 20th February 2026. Stay tuned for more details.”

On Tuesday, a mysterious film announcement generated some buzz in the Bollywood circles. In today’s age of social media, film announcements are usually led by stars, with their faces and names plastered all over posters, often even bigger than the title. The production houses and studios take centre stage too, as do the directors. But this one was different. The announcement for Assi, an upcoming Hindi film, was accompanied by just a release date, with no information on the cast, director, or even the production house backing it. Safe to say, it managed to generate some curiosity among Bollywood buffs.

The poster itself just carries white text on a red background that reads: ‘Eighty. Per day. Everyday.’ This is followed by the film’s title and release date. What separates this film release announcement is that it does not even carry the production house’s name or logo, let alone details about the cast or crew.

This has raised curiosity online with many social media users wondering what the film could be about. “This seems to be a promising marketing strategy to raise curiosity,” wrote one. Another added, “No stars or big director, is it? Wonder why this secrecy.” One post read, “I wonder what this film could be about. Just happy there are no stars’ faces on a poster for a change.”