Athiya Shetty's latest pic makes fans wonder if she's with KL Rahul. See here

Fans want to know if Athiya Shetty has accompanied rumoured boyfriend, Indian cricketer KL Rahul, to England. The questions arose after Athiya shared a black-and-white picture on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the picture, Athiya was seen seated in an open field with barricades behind her. The actor shared the picture with the caption, "protect your energy." Fans took to the comments section and asked her if she was with Rahul.

"Are you in the same place as kl sir?" asked fan. "Cleaver Athu. B/W picture so that we don't see the background, Athu keep on sharing hints we are loving it," another comment read. "Pakka in England can say from ur background," a third fan noted. "Omg Rahul has a pic at the same spot," a fourth said, referring to the pictures he shared over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to the comments section and dropped a heart-eyes emoji. Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades and Akansha Ranjan also shared similar emojis in the comments section.

KL Rahul, along with Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team, are in England for the World Test Championship Finals against New Zealand, which is set to take place on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Actor Anushka Sharma is also in England to support Virat and the team.

Last week, Anushka was was photographed with Virat and their daughter Vamika, leaving for the airport. In the pictures, Anushka held Vamika close to her in a grey baby carrier. She also shared a picture from the Ageas Bowl stadium.

Athiya and Rahul haven't officially talked about their relationship. The two have been seen showing each other love on social media. Athiya had shared a few pictures with the cricketer in April, on the occasion of his birthday.'