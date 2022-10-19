Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Athiya Shetty stuns in white as she shares her pictures from latest photoshoot, KL Rahul is all hearts

Athiya Shetty stuns in white as she shares her pictures from latest photoshoot, KL Rahul is all hearts

bollywood
Published on Oct 19, 2022 07:10 PM IST

Athiya Shetty took to Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot with a brand. Among other celebrity friends, KL Rahul reacted to the post.

Athiya Shetty endorsing an eyewear brand.&nbsp;
Athiya Shetty endorsing an eyewear brand. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Athiya Shetty took to Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. She posted photos as she endorsed an eyewear brand on Wednesday. She shared two close-up shots while wearing the glasses. Along with many celebrity friends, cricketer-boyfriend KL Rahul reacted to the post. ( Also read: Amitabh Bachchan dances, sings in ad; Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Nanda react. Watch)

In one of the pictures, she wore a white formal suit with white heels. She sat on a chair and wore the glasses while posing for the camera. She posted two close-up pictures. In one of them, she wore an off brown coat and placed her hand over her chin. In another, she wore cherry-coloured glasses and kept her hair open as she posed for the camera. The shoot was for John Jacobs eyewear brand, which Athiya endorses

Reacting to the post, her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul dropped heart on fire emoji. Film producer Rhea Kapoor commented, “Stunn.” Cricketer Hardik Pandya posted a fire emoji emoji as well. Actor Sanya Malhotra dropped smiling face with heart emojis.

One of Athiya's fans wrote, “Aths you slayed, love.” Another fan commented, “This looks of yours will forever be iconic.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on her pictures.

Athiya is the daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty. She made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She was last seen in the 2019 release Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Athiya is currently dating KL Rahul. The couple had made it official when the cricketer attended the premiere of her brother Ahan Shetty's debut movie, Tadap, in 2021. At the event they posed together. She often accompanies him on his cricket tours and they go on vacations too. She travelled with him to Germany when he underwent a surgery in June.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
athiya shetty
athiya shetty

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out