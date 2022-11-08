Audience accepts offbeat subjects, says Gajraj Rao

Through his films, actor Gajraj Rao has been addressing some delicate, but significant topics. And this time, it is erectile dysfunction in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film, Thai Massage. While many appreciate the actor’s script choices, Rao reveals that he’s often been asked to rethink. “Some people said, ‘Kyun bana rahe ho yeh sab [films], kahan hota hai aisa?’ But I feel happy to see how there’s acceptance from the larger section of the audience,” he says.

He adds that audiences now accept offbeat subjects. “They may not always relate to what’s shown in a film, or approve of a subject, but are still giving us the space to experiment. They are treating it like a story that needs to be told,” Rao says.

The 51-year-old highlights how this Mangesh Hadawale directorial is neither preachy, nor slapstick while addressing the serious issue that “nearly 20% to 30% of the world population is facing”. The actor says, “I found out that at least 20 to 30-crore Indians are dealing with it, which is a huge number. Making the situation worse are the misconceptions around it, which have never been cleared due to the lack of discourse around the subject. That’s why it was important to address this issue. And we have done it in a light-hearted way,” says the Badhaai Ho (2018) actor.

Rao points out that erectile dysfunction is just one aspect of the film. It also deals with old age loneliness. “When I read the script, the most interesting part was that it’s the story of a lonely 70-year-old who has made sacrifices all his life and is now looking for companionship,” he ends.